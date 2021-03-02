Tuesday, March 2

Another dry and mostly sunny day for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Another sunny day with temperatures up to 24 degrees

Another sunny day expected

Today, Tuesday, March 2 will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate easterly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Generally dry under broken cloud. Localized frost where skies stay clear, along with some mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures -1 to + 3 degrees in light easterly or variable breezes.