Tuesday, March 2
Another dry and mostly sunny day for Leitrim and surrounding areas
Another sunny day expected
Today, Tuesday, March 2 will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate easterly or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Generally dry under broken cloud. Localized frost where skies stay clear, along with some mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures -1 to + 3 degrees in light easterly or variable breezes.
