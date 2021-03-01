March 1 marks Irish Traveller Ethnicity Day

People are being encouraged to take part in one of many online events that are taking place this Monday, March 1 to mark Irish Traveller Ethnicity Day at NUI Galway. It is four years since Travellers in Ireland were formally recognised as an ethnic minority by the State.

Over the course of the day a diverse range of events will be happening including music, storytelling, exhibitions and live panel discussions amongst others. Contributors on the day include Senator Eileen Flynn, Minister Simon Harris, singer songwriter Thomas McCarthy and Sharon Gmelch who with her husband George as anthropologists in 1971 spent a year in 1971 living in a barrel top wagon with the Traveller community in Dublin.

Jamie Murphy from the Sligo Traveller Support Group encouraging as many people as possible to join the celebrations said “This is a wonderful event and a fantastic opportunity to experience and learn about some of the rich history, culture and traditions of the Irish Traveller community. It is also a chance to hear some important discussions about the community today involving a great line up of speakers. We are proud to have contributed our own event to the celebrations also and hope as many people as possible join on the day.”

All events are free and details and how to register are available here https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/nui-galway-irish-traveller-ethnicity-day-2021-32639303919?fbclid=IwAR1DlV1MlcniizdS69TB6BrpgyXnnjArWxXd9gOecxMQYjOpSodDu-rHsKg