Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, March 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Edward Daly, 34 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Edward Daly, 34 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, formerly Killdoney, Ballyshannon, in his 92 year, February 27th, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Edward will be mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, daughter Michelle, son Denis, adored grandad to Kieran, Roisin and Pauric, brother Fred, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Private requiem Mass on Monday in Saint Patrick's Church at 11am, followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

John (The Mag) Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Donegal



John 'The Mag' Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal, Peacefully at his residence, surround by his family.John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Alice and his family Rosemary, John Gerard, Caroline, Michelle, Patrick, David, Brendan and Berni, Son In-laws & Daughter In-laws, Grandchildren and all his extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence until removal on Wednesday 3rd of March for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11 am with burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Philomena Gardner, England / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Gardner (née Healy), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, and formerly Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin. Phil passed away in Oxford, England earlier this month. She will be sadly missed by her husband Terry, her daughter Sarah, her son Kevin, brothers Joe & Charlie and all in the extended family circle. Funeral Mass on March 1st at 11.30am in the Corpus Christi Church, Headington, Oxford followed afterwards by private cremation.

May they all Rest in Peace