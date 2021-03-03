The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Most areas will stay dry but cloudy, with occasional sunny spells today, Wednesday, March 3. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest for north and northeast counties, in light north to northeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry and mostly cloudy with just occasional clear spells. However, there is a risk of patchy frost and fog. Lowest temperatures 1 to + 4 degrees in light northerly breezes.