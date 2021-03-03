The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas
Mostly cloudy but dry today
Most areas will stay dry but cloudy, with occasional sunny spells today, Wednesday, March 3. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest for north and northeast counties, in light north to northeast breezes.
TONIGHT
Dry and mostly cloudy with just occasional clear spells. However, there is a risk of patchy frost and fog. Lowest temperatures 1 to + 4 degrees in light northerly breezes.
