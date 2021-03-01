Aer Lingus confirms temporary lay-offs at Shannon Airport

Following the publication of Aer Lingus’s full year results on Friday, which showed the airline recorded an operating of loss of €361M in 2020, Aer Lingus has confirmed the decision to place all 129 Inflight Service and Ground Operations staff in Shannon Airport on temporary unpaid lay-off from Monday, March 8 2021 until Monday, June 7 2021, while the carrier also confirmed that this may also be subject to further extension or change based on work requirements in Shannon.

A statement issued to the Limerick Leader read: "This represents the largest ever loss in the airline’s history and demonstrates the profound impact of Covid19. Increased travel restrictions in Ireland and across our network and the subsequent negative impact on demand for travel required us to review our network schedule and operations.

"Aer Lingus has completed a review of the Shannon operation, and on the basis that no flights have operated to or from Shannon since April 5 2020, Aer Lingus has concluded that it is not sustainable to continue to roster staff to the current levels when there is no work available.

Aviation planning has long lead-times and it is therefore imperative that a clear exit plan from the current restrictions is urgently developed. This will enable the restoration of Ireland’s connectivity as quickly as possible and ensure that the economy is supported to deliver the recovery that will be vital for the country. Government should engage proactively with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that this plan is put in place."