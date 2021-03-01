Leitrim sees increase in 5-day moving average of Covid-19 cases

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on February 28.

The county has recorded 45 cases in the last 14 days. However the five-day moving average has gone up to 3, a slight increase on the previous data which showed at at just 2.

This equates to a 140.9 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 10 new cases with an incidence rate of 156.2 and 119 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 31 new cases, an incidence rate of 191 and 304 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 14 new cases, an incidence rate of 110, and 74 cases.

In Sligo there are 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 82.4 and 54 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were no new cases recorded today giving it a 352.3 incidence rate, the second highest in the country, and a total of 144 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 95.9 while 5-day moving average is 684.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 3;

Cavan -6;

Donegal - 27;

Roscommon - 6;

Sligo - 4;

Longford - 11.

The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers