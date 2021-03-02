Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen (Mary Bridget) Murray (née McSharry), Kilcloon, Meath / Dromahair, Leitrim / Kildare



Murray (nee McSharry), Maureen (Mary Bridget), Kilcloon, Co. Meath and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, February 28th 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the late Thomas and and loving mother of the late Baby Mary, predeceased by her loving brothers Hubert and JJ and sisters-in-law Ellen and Patricia, beloved mother of Michael and Ray. Fondly remembered by her sons, brother Michael (Canada), daughters-in-law Mary and Mandy, godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, especially Maura and Anna and carers Mags and Lauren. Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Maureen. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Maureen's Funeral Service can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 12 noon by clicking on the following link https://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

Frank Devenney, Breandrum, Boyle, Roscommon / Drogheda, Louth



The death has occurred of Frank Devenney, Breandrum, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Oulster Lane, Drogheda, Co. Louth on the 28th of February 2021, in the exceptional care of the Sligo Hospice. Frank will be greatly missed by his loving wife Catherine his children Ruth and Edward and their mother Angela. Predeceased by his mother Mary and father Conail. Survived by his sister Carmel Devenney (Norwich, UK) her husband Martin, his brother Maurice (Sweden) and his wife Irene, his granddaughters Lauryn, Kaylyn and Megan, nieces and nephews Sara, Martin, Morgan and Niamh, grandnephews Oscar and Cillian, relatives and friends. Frank's remains will leave Higgins and Sons Funeral Home in Ballinameen to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan, via Boyle for 3pm service on Wednesday 3rd of March.The funeral cortège will pass through Boyle Town, via Shop Street, at 1.15pm (social distance and wearing of masks must be observed).Due to COVID-19 restrictions Frank's funeral service is private. The funeral service can be viewed live by logging on to www.lakelands crematorium.ie (click live stream and the password is Lakelands funeral2021).

John (The Mag) Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Donegal



John 'The Mag' Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal, Peacefully at his residence, surround by his family.John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Alice and his family Rosemary, John Gerard, Caroline, Michelle, Patrick, David, Brendan and Berni, Son In-laws & Daughter In-laws, Grandchildren and all his extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence until removal on Wednesday 3rd of March for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11 am with burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

May they all Rest in Peace