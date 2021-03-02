X-ray services set to resume at North Leitrim hospital

X-ray services are to be reinstated this month in Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton.

It had been expected that services would resume following the full commission of new equipment in September 2019, however this was delayed. Cllr Padraig Fallon has now received confirmation that x-rays will resume this month.

Deputy Martin Kenny raised the issue on Cllr Fallon's behalf and received a response last week from the Saolta University Health Care Group who run the hospital.

The written response noted that "the resumption of x-ray services in Our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton is currently being discussed with the intention of opening late March 2021. X-ray services will open for Rheumatology services and GP patients who are currently on a waiting list, residing in close proximity to Our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton."

Cllr Fallon welcomed the news adding: "This facility is needed and I welcome the fact that it is the intention to see the resumption of this service in Our Lady’s Hospital Manorhamilton before the end of the month. I would like to thank Deputy Kenny for his support and work on this issue also.”