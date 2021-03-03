Public meeting and petition to keep Manorhamilton and Drumshanbo banks open

An online public meeting to keep Manorhamilton and Drumshanbo branches of Bank of Ireland open is to take place on Thursday, March 11 at 8pm.

Local Sinn Fein Councillors Brendan Barry and Martin Fallon along with Deputy Martin Kenny are inviting people to have their say on the impact these closures will bring.

On a Facebook post Cllr Barry outlined "For towns and communities to thrive they need their local bank branches to stay open.

"In the middle of a pandemic when customers and businesses are under severe pressure, Bank of Ireland, which was bailed out to the tune of €4.7 billion by the Irish people, should not be closing bank branches.

"Keeping our local bank branches open is crucial to the economic future of communities as we seek to rebuild after this pandemic.

"As a key shareholder in Bank of Ireland, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe must stand up for communities facing the closure of their local bank branches."

A petition has also been launched.

To find out more go to https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/keep-our-bank-branch-open