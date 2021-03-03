Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit upgraded and refurbished

The Health Services Executive is delighted to announce that it has completed essential upgrading and refurbishment of the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit (formerly known as the Rock).

Ms Donna Reid, Director of Nursing confirmed that the home was recently inspected by HIQA and is now approved for registration. The upgraded facility can accommodate twenty seven residents in a combination of single shared bedrooms with ensuite facilities.

New en suite rooms.

A virtual tour is available by clicking on the following link. https://youtu.be/YyIVVYXICGA

Beginning from the 3rd of March 2021, residents and staff who transferred previously to St Joseph’s Community Hospital in Stranorlar will relocate to this upgraded unit in Ballyshannon.

Following this the residents and staff currently based at the existing Sheil Hospital will also transfer to this Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit commencing the week of 15th March 2021.

The reception area.

The move will take place over a number of weeks in order to ensure that all residents have every opportunity to become accustomed to this new, upgraded facility.

All transfers will be carrried out in accordance with Public Health and Infection Prevention and Control guidelines. All residents and their families are being communicated with on a regular basis throughout this period by Nurse Management.

The vacating of the Sheil Community Hospital will enable the progression of works on the major capital project on the site .

John Hayes, Chief Officer stated that, "People who have visited the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit have been impressed with the quality of the new accommodation. In addition the work programme on the major capital project on the Sheil Hospital site will now progress to the next essential phase of development."