What has the weather in store for us this Thursday, March 4?

Leitrim and surrounding areas

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A wonderfully mild day with patches of drizzle here and there for Donegal

Cloudy with some drizzle today

Cloudy today with limited bright spells. A lot of dry weather too but patchy rain and drizzle will occur at times through the day. Cool with highest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in a light easterly breeze.

TONIGHT
Mainly dry overnight with patchy drizzle along coasts. Some clear spells will occur with a touch of grass frost possible. Lowest temperatures 0 to 3 degrees. Light easterly breezes.