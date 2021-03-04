What has the weather in store for us this Thursday, March 4?

Cloudy today with limited bright spells. A lot of dry weather too but patchy rain and drizzle will occur at times through the day. Cool with highest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in a light easterly breeze.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry overnight with patchy drizzle along coasts. Some clear spells will occur with a touch of grass frost possible. Lowest temperatures 0 to 3 degrees. Light easterly breezes.