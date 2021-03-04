Shannon Tourism masterplan sees key proposals for Leitrim and North Roscommon

Waterways Ireland’s new Tourism Masterplan has received an enthusiastic endorsement from local politicians.

The masterplan contains several key ideas and proposals for the South Leitrim and North Roscommon region which include:

Shannon Tourism Steering group to monitor the implementation plan

Explore options for the development of small-scale accommodation including floating pods and glamping

Possible further boat hire hubs at Ballinamore and Tarmonbarry

Enhancement of the visitor experiences including the development of waterfront picnic areas, playgrounds and the stimulation of harbour enterprises alongside serviced camping for caravans and RVs

Development of lesser used waterways like the Boyle Canal

Development of the Shannon Pot (source of the River Shannon)

Linking Carrick-on-Shannon to Tarmonbarry

Completion of the Blue Way from Leitrim Village to Carrick-on-Shannon

Develop further the visitor attractions and Lough Key and develop links to Boyle, Knockvicar and Carrick-on-Shannon to include the ‘Blue & Green’ linkages

Development of a ‘Shannon Food Strategy’ alongside the promotion of Shannon Hub Towns and community festivals

Shannon Bus tours from Dowra to Limerick

Review angling tourism across the Shannon region

Boyle native and local TD, Frank Feighan, said, “I am very excited about this 140-page plan which contains a real vision for the development of what is a wonderful key tourism destination within Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands” stated Minister Feighan

“Failte Ireland, Department of Community and Rural Development, Heritage, and Leader has been identified as potential funders for many of the proposals in the plan.

“In conclusion I want to encourage our local authorities to embrace this plan and prepare their own plans around this document, I will be engaging with Roscommon and Leitrim Councils to ensure that we can tap into a potential 1.2 million domestic and international tourist market projected to visit the Shannon Waterways by 2030,” said Minister Feighan.