Mix of cloud and sunny spells for Friday, March 5
Leitrim and surrounding areas
Cloud and sunny spells today
Today, Friday, March 5 there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It will be largely dry but there will be patchy light rain or drizzle at times, particularly near the coast. Highest afternoon temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate southeasterly wind, fresh at times along the coast.
TONIGHT
Mostly dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells, but there will be some patchy drizzle at times near the coast. Lowest temperatures will range from -2 to +1 degrees, coldest in the east of the province, with some frost forming in light to moderate southeasterly winds.
