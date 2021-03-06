Patchy rain and drizzle on the way for Saturday, March 6

Today, Saturday March 6 will start off mostly dry with some sunny spells, but it will turn cloudier as the day goes on, with patchy rain or drizzle developing. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

TONIGHT:

Saturday night will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, although there may be some patchy drizzle in coastal parts of the west and northwest at times. Minimum temperatures will range between -2 and +4 degrees, coldest in the north and east where some frost will develop. Light to moderate southerly winds continuing.