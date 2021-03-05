Leitrim deaths - Friday, March 5, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nancy Walsh (née Brady), Knockbrett, Fethard, Tipperary / Arva, Cavan



Nancy Walsh (neé Brady), Knockbrett, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Cortober, Arva, Co. Cavan, March 4th, 2021. Nancy passed peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Tony, Larry, Fr Joe and Annette. Nancy will be sadly missed by her brothers and sister, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, cherished grandchildren Donna, Shane, Laura, Conor, Kevin, Ava, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In light of current restrictions, Nancy will repose at her daughter Annette's residence for family only. In caring for each other, a private Requiem Mass and burial will take place in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass. This may be viewed online on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, at 11.30am on Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass.

Alice Josephine (Josie) McCrudden (née Harte), Arklow, Wicklow / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath



Alice Josephine (Josie) McCrudden (Née Harte) – Coolgreaney Park, Arklow, Co. Wicklow and formerly Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim - (peacefully) on 3 March 2021 at the home of her daughter Marie in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) (retired An Garda Síochána) and loving mother of Denis, Gerard, Marie, Enda, Michele and Sinéad. She will be sadly missed by her sons and daughters, their spouses and partners Gemma, Matsy, Bernadette and Padraig, her adored grandchildren Tristan, Fiacha, Micheál, Aidan, Ciarain, Caoimhe, Cillian and Cathal, great-grandson James, sister Clare, extended family, neighbours, relatives and many friends. In line with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral and cremation will take place and a celebration of Josie’s life will take place at a later date in Arklow. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the live webcam on Saturday at 10am on www.mullingarparish.ie. House private please. Family flowers only.

Patrick (Pat) Maguire, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Maguire, Chicago, USA and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, March 1st 2021 peacefully in Chicago surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his late wife Patricia A Craig and his parents Patrick and Lena Maguire. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving children; Patrick and Melissa, son in law Nick, daughter in law Kelley, his adored grandchildren Aniston, Gavin, Teagan and Devin, his sisters; Maureen Foley (Chicago), Evelyn McKeon (Cloone Village), brother; Michael sister-in-law; Madge (Cavan), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. Pat's funeral will take place in Chicago on Saturday, 6th March. A celebration of his life will take place in St Mary's Church, Cloone at a later stage.

Pauline Keyes (née Earley), Finglas East, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Keyes (née Earley), Pauline (late of Finglas East and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) – March 4th, 2021 (peacefully) at Care Choice Nursing Home, Finglas. Beloved wife of Jim and loving mother of Deborah and Sharon. Very sadly missed by her loving family, her sons-in-law John and James, grandchildren Ornagh, Naoise and Isobel, her brother Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For live-streaming on Monday at 10am please visit the following link: http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

Dr Philomena MacManus (née O'Hagan), Grove House, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Dr. Philomena O’Hagan MacManus of Grove House, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Albie and Lilly (O’Hagan) and her brother Cathal. Philomena will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken husband Desmond, loving children Liz, John, Maeve and Dervla, brother Fergus, sisters Leon, Norleen and Mai, daughter-in-law Maria, sons-in-law Fred, Conor and Denis, adoring grandchildren Cathal Óg, Aisling, Eoin, Garrett, Eabha, Ríona, Gavin, Desmond, Aoife, Conall, Tom and Maebh, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Removal from the family home on Friday morning at 11am to arrive at St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, Dr. Philomena’s Funeral Mass will be private to family. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Churchtv.ie. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Friday morning as the cortège makes its way from the family home to the church. The route to be taken will be: Down Castle Street, across the New Line proceeding to the O’Hagan family home, Donagh House on Station Road and then on to St Clare’s Church. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to MS Ireland. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Patricia Rodgers, Duncarberry Heights, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Bundoran, Donegal

Patricia Rodgers, Duncarberry Heights, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of The Imperial Hotel, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother to Shane, Tracey, David, Grainne and Tara, deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paddy and Damien, daughters-in-law Marian and Yvonne, her adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all her relatives, neighbours and many great friends that Patricia made over the years when both herself and her late husband Raymond operated The Imperial Hotel in Bundoran. Reposing privately at home for family and close friends only, please. Removal on Friday morning, March 5th, at 10.30am, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Patricia's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie. Condolences to the Rodgers Family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding COVID-19, the funeral arrangements are private to family only. The Rodgers Family appreciate your expression of sympathy and your understanding at this difficult time. You may, if so wished, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Friday morning as the cortège makes its way from the family home to the church and afterwards to the cemetery.



Stephen (Staff) Feeney, Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill. Predeceased by his wife Dorothy, his parents Stephen & Bridget (Carrowclogher), his brother's Bernard, Pat, Jim, Frank and his sister's Annie, Mollie, Nellie, Bridie & baby Jane. He will be sadly missed by his niece Mary Feeney, nephews Stephen & John Feeney and Brian & James Kelly, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Friday, March 5th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Staff's Funeral Mass is private to family only.

May they all Rest in Peace