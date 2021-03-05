Seanad Éireann to mark International Women’s Day by unveiling painting by Leitrim artist

Seanad Éireann will mark International Women’s Day next Monday, 8 March 2021, by unveiling a painting entitled “Her Surrender” by Leitrim artist Sinéad Guckian.

The Drumsna artist (and former county councillor) painted this having discovered that Elizabeth O’Farrell, the woman Patrick Pearse selected to carry his message seeking to open negotiations for the cessation of hostilities at the end of Easter Week, was ‘airbrushed’ from the photograph of Pearse delivering the surrender to Brigadier General William Lowe.

Cathaoirleach Senator Mark Daly said: “International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. By displaying this painting in the Seanad we remember someone who has come to symbolise the airbrushing of women from Irish history – Elizabeth O’Farrell. She is remembered for being forgotten. I also believe that there is room to improve the representation of women in the display of artworks in Leinster House and I have therefore proposed the re-establishment of the Joint Sub-Committee on Art and Portraiture so that progress can be made on this.

“It is particularly appropriate that the painting will be unveiled by the Leader of the House, Senator Regina Doherty, before the Order of Business during the sitting of the Seanad on Monday, 8th March.”