No new Covid-19 cases reported in Leitrim

No new cases of Covid have been reported in Leitrim in the 24 hours up to midnight on Thursday, March 4.

This means there have been 28 cases in the last two weeks.

In Donegal a further 19 cases of the virus have been confirmed bringing the two week total to 283 while in Cavan there are nine new cases of the virus with 105 in the last 14 days.

In Roscommon less than five new cases have been confirmed with 73 in the last two weeks while in Sligo seven more cases of the virus have been identified bringing the two week total to 51.