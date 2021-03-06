Kiltyclogher feeling the loss of its drama fesitval

For the past 37 years the month of February has always brought an air of excitement and expectation to the village of Kiltyclogher as it was almost time for their annual eight day Drama Festival.

Programmes were printed, the hall was prepared, the chairs were out, the local community had been allocated their duty nights and everything was ready to go.

How different it all is this year – the hall is locked and the curtain will stay firmly closed on the first Saturday in March – yes Covid-19 has stopped us all in our tracks. When we got the phone call last March on the sixth night of our festival that we had to close we never imagined that our festival would not run again 2021 but unfortunately that is the reality of the world we live in today.

Kiltyclogher Drama Festival Committee have said “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people involved in the Drama Festival. Our wonderful sponsors who every year have given so generously to our festival; the drama groups who have entertained us over the years with wonderful adaptations of new and classic plays; the local community who helped so willingly in the running of our festival and last but not least the wonderful audiences from near and far who supported our Festival every year.

“We hope that in the Spring of 2022, the people of Kiltyclogher and surrounding areas will again be eagerly anticipating the Drama Festival and once again all roads will lead to Kiltyclogher in the first week of March for the 39th Annual Drama Festival.”