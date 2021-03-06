Suspended sentence for leaving hotel without paying

A man who left a hotel without paying and gave false credit card details was convicted and sentenced to five months in prison suspended for two years at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last Tuesday.

Gregoir O Aidicin, 7 Ard na Sí, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to the offences on February 15, 2019 and on July 1, 2019 at Harvey’s Point, Lough Eske, Donegal.

The court heard he made off without payment of €332 and €312 respectively.

Solicitor for the defendant, Tom McSharry, said the crime was “opportunistic in nature” and he had sent a letter of apology to the hotel and had €650 compensation with him.

He said Mr O Aidicin, 53, was fully cooperative with the investigation and indicated an early plea and apologised to the court.

Mr O Aidicin said he realised how serious it was and gave an undertaking that it wouldn’t happen again.

Sgt Michael Gallagher outlined the defendant’s previous convictions from Sligo District Court on September 8, 2016 when he was given 240 hours community service in lieu of four months in prison for 12 similar matters.

He also had a conviction from Galway District Court from November 12, 2012 where he was handed a one month suspended sentence for a similar matter.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he did not need a Probation Report and he convicted and sentenced him to five months in prison, to run concurrently, and suspended the sentence for a period of two years. He ordered the compensation be paid over to the victims.