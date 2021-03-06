Travelling musician didn’t pay for taxi or meal

A roaming musician visited Carrick-on-Shannon and failed to pay for food and wine in a local restaurant and also failed to pay a taxi fare.

Stephen Murray, no fixed abode, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty at the District Court last week of the theft of €30 from taxi driver, Padraig Mulligan, Mohill on September 21, 2019 at Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, and the theft of €23 from Yummy Asian, Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon on September 26, 2019.

Sgt Gallagher said the defendant got a taxi from Dromod to Carrick-on-Shannon and failed to pay the driver. He left his driving licence with the taxi driver but never came back to pay.

Mr Murray also visited Yummy Asian restaurant where he ordered food and wine. He left his coat behind him but never returned to pay.

Garda Loftus later located him and he admitted he didn’t have the money to pay. He had no previous convictions.

Solicitor for the defendant, Gerry McGovern, said Mr Murray is 54 and is a musician who travels around the country and other countries. He had a psychiatric breakdown and has been in and out of hospitals over the years.

He said Mr Murray has completed a residential treatment course in Cuan Mhuire in Kildare and is on medication and “doing really well.”

He said Mr Murray wants to travel to the USA after the Covid pandemic and he asked Judge Kilrane not to record a conviction against him which would affect his ability to travel.

The money for both the taxi and the restaurant was in court.

Judge Kilrane said the mitigating factors were such that he would “rather reluctantly” apply the Probation Act 1.1 on each charge.