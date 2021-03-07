Good Samaritan disqualified

A 24-year-old Rooskey man who was involved in a single vehicle accident while bringing friends home from the pub was convicted of driving without insurance, careless driving and driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

Shane McCormack, Knockhall, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, pleaded guilty to the offences at Aughanahunshin, Rooskey, Co Leitrim on February 23, 2020.

The court heard Gardai attended the scene where Mr McCormack’s car was involved in a crash and was extensively damaged.

Two others who had been in the car with him had left to be brought to the doctor by family members.

Mr McCormack failed a breath test with a reading of 47/100. He had no previous convictions.

Sgt Gallagher said he had foolishly acted the Good Samaritan by bringing his friends home from the pub on a wet night. He is a hard-working young man who has nearly completed an apprenticeship. A character reference from his employer was handed into court.

He was fined €200 for each of the three offences and disqualified for two years for no insurance and excess alcohol, concurrent.