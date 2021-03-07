Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, March 7, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pauline Keyes (née Earley), Finglas East, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Keyes (née Earley), Pauline (late of Finglas East and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) – March 4th, 2021 (peacefully) at Care Choice Nursing Home, Finglas. Beloved wife of Jim and loving mother of Deborah and Sharon. Very sadly missed by her loving family, her sons-in-law John and James, grandchildren Ornagh, Naoise and Isobel, her brother Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For live-streaming on Monday at 10 o’clock, please visit the link:http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

Gerard J Egan, Greenhills, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon / Blanchardstown, Dublin



The death has occurred of Gerard J Egan, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon formerly Ballytrasna, Boyle and Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on the 5th of March 2021, peacefully, with his children by his side, in the exceptional care of the doctors and nurses in Sligo University Hospital. Over forty years service in Dublin City Council. Predeceased by his son John, deeply mourned by his loving children Lorraine, Patrick and Eithne, their mother Carmel, brothers Paddy and Vincent, sisters Mary and Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Gerard's remains will leave Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen to arrive to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for 11am Mass on Monday the 8th of March, with burial afterwards in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne, Co. Meath. Funeral cortege will pass through Boyle Town at 10.50am via Shop Street (social distance and wearing of masks must be observed). The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

Martin (Marty) Roche, Ardcarne, Boyle, Roscommon

Martin (Marty) Roche, Ardcarne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, March 4th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, previously in the devoted care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Ita and nephew Kael. Marty will be sadly missed by his brothers Tommie, Pat-Joe (Dublin) and Jimmy (Australia), sisters-in-law Noreen, Kathleen and Sheena, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall on Sunday morning (March 7th) at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/cootehall.html.

Anna May Mc Cabe (née Ó Reilly), Greenville, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Anna May Mc Cabe (nee O'Reilly), Greenville, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. March 5th 2021 peacefully at the residence of her daughter & son-in-law Anna & Martin Conroy. Predeceased by her husband James. Beloved mother of Gerard, Seamus, Teresa, Tony, Anna & Olivia. Deeply regretted by loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, adored grandmother & great grandmother, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on Sunday morning arriving at St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kildallan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace