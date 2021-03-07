Largely dry and cloudy in Leitrim today with a few sunny spells developing

It will be largely dry and cloudy in Leitrim today, with a few bright or sunny spells developing during the day. Light to moderate south to southwest breezes and highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

National.

Tonight will be dry in many places with occasional clear spells and some frost.

Lowest temperatures of -2 to +4 degrees, coldest in eastern and southern parts. Cloud will increase into western and northwestern areas overnight, bringing the risk of some light drizzle.

It will gradually turn more unsettled early next week, with the potential for some very disturbed weather by midweek.