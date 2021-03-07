Latest figures show very slight decrease in Covid cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 death occurred in March and 1 in January.

There has been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 6th March, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This compares with yesterday's figure of 539 confirmed cases.

There is now a total of 223,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

271 are men / 254 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 423 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 4th, 493,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

346,256 people have received their first dose;

147,617 people have received their second dose.