March 8
The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas
Cloudy weather with some showers
A cloudy start to today, Monday, March 8 with patchy rain and drizzle spreading across the province through the morning. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds, fresh at times in coastal areas.
TONIGHT
Becoming mainly dry with occasional clear spells tonight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with patches of mist forming in light to moderate south to southwest winds.
