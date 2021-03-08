Decade of Centenaries: Event commemorating the death of Seán Connolly

To mark the centenary of the death of Seán Connolly, Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services will host a lecture online by Dr Eileen Reilly on Thursday, March 11 at 7.30 pm.



The event is being organised as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.



Dr Reilly is a native of Ballinalee. She graduated with a BA and MA from Maynooth before going to Hertford College, Oxford, where she undertook a DPhil, supervised by Prof. Roy Foster.



She served as Associate Director of Glucksman Ireland House, New York University.



Seán Connolly was a major figure in the IRA in Longford, serving as vice-brigadier until September 1920. He was then sent by GHQ as an organiser to Roscommon and from there to Leitrim.



The lecture will take place on the centenary of the ambush at Selton Hill, Co. Leitrim, where Connolly was fatally wounded. He died the following day.



The lecture will be held via Microsoft Teams and the link can be obtained by emailing decadeofcentenaries@longfordcoco.ie.



For further information, please call 043-3341124.