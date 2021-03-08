Food stall operated by Leitrim couple and trading in Boyle issued with closure order

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that a Closure Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on the Twisted Dough Wicklow (Service Sector), Food stall trading at The Crescent Boyle, Roscommon during the the month of February for breaches of food safety legislation.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and officers of the FSAI.

The order was issued on the premises occupied by Mr Karol Kowalczyk and Ms Magdalena Michalewicz at Leitrim Village, Co. Leitrim and name trading as Twisted Dough Wicklow (Stall) and which was trading at The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Thursday, 11th of February 2021.

The FSAI outlined the particular reasons for making this order:

1. The nature and extent of food activities carried out in this food business had changed without the provision of sufficient and adequate facilities to cater for this change resulting in heightened risk of cross contamination.

2. There was an immediate risk of cross contamination due to raw chicken being prepared in the foodstall on a folding table immediately adjacent the coffee machine, where various selections of coffee were being prepared.

3. (a) There was a serious risk of cross contamination due to no provision for the collection of contaminated liquids seeping from raw meat packaging and the limited workspace available. There was no hot and cold running water supplied in order to carry out proper cleaning and disinfection of this area.

(b) There was serious risk of cross contamination due to absence of no running hot and cold water provided at the utensil sink therefore utensil and equipment washing and disinfection was not possible.

4. There was an immediate risk of cross contamination due to absence of running hot and cold water for purposes of hygienic handwashing post raw meat preparation and after times of general food and waste handling. The operator was observed to be involved in direct handling of ready to eat foods.



