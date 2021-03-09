Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick J. (Paddy) Cooke, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Peacefully at his residence. Surrounded by his loving family in his 97th year. Predeceased by his son Mel and granddaughter Aisling, sisters Mae Gilchriest, Bridget Murray, Rita Maguire, Ellen Stacom, Teresa Donohoe, brothers Arthur and Monsignor John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lily, sons Sean, Ciaran, Hugh (USA), Seamus, Gabriel, Cyril, Fintan (USA), Aidan, daughters Margaret (USA), and Kay Evans (Navan), sister Sr. Kathleen (Loretto Convent, Navan), daughters-in-law Mary, Deirdre, Karen, Eilish, Anne and Aisling, son-in-law George 18 grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Paddy's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning (March 9th) at 10.30am arriving at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://churchtv.ie/carrigallen.html

May he rest in peace