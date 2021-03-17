‘Wonderful Leitrim Lady, Doctor and Friend’ - Dr Philomena McManus

The Manorhamilton and North Leitrim area was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dr Philomena McManus, which occurred in Sligo University Hospital on Wednesday, March 3.

The high esteem that Dr Philomena was held in by the local community was evident on Friday, when a large number of people turned out in Manorhamilton for the removal of her remains from her home in Grove House to St. Clare’s Church for her Funeral Mass, which was followed by the burial in St. Clare’s Cemetery.

Dr Philomena was born in 1942 to Albie and Lily O’Hagan. She studied medicine in UCD where she qualified as a doctor. In 1970, Philomena was appointed Glenfarne and Kiltyclogher area Medical Officer, which later amalgamated with the Manorhamilton area.

In his homily at Friday’s Funeral Mass, Fr John Gilhooly described Philomena “as a dedicated and conscientious doctor.”

Recalling her younger days, Fr John explained that Philomena “got to know the local area well as she accompanied him (her father, Albie O’Hagan, who was a veterinary surgeon) on his calls.”

Fr Gilhooly said a former patient remarked about Dr McManus ‘there are many unrecorded stories of her care, concern and generosity.’ He added “she was a faithful friend to many in this North Leitrim area for the last 50 years. As someone else put it ‘she was a wonderful lady, doctor and friend’.

Dr Philomena’s was predeceased by her brother Cathal. Deepest sympathy is extended to her husband, Dr Desmond; daughters Liz, Dervla and Maeve; son John; brother Fergus; sisters Leon, Norleen and Mai; daughter-in-law Maria; sons-in-law Fred, Conor, and Denis; grandchildren Cathal Óg, Aisling, Eoin, Garrett, Eabha, Ríona, Gavin, Desmond, Aoife, Conall, Tom and Maebh; sister-in-law; brothers-in-law; nephews; nieces; relatives; neighbours and friends.