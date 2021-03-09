Status Yellow wind warning issued for Leitrim and surrounding counties for Wednesday, March 10

Met Éireann has issued as Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland for Wednesday and Thursday, March 10 and 11.

It is set to become very windy from Wednesday afternoon. Southwest winds, veering westerly will gust 90 to 110km/h generally, higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west with a risk of some wave overtopping.

The warning is in place from 12pm on Wednesday through to 7am on Thursday.