The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Wet this morning with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy and persistent in places. Another fresh and blustery day with strengthening winds. Rain will clear in the afternoon to frequent heavy showers with some bright spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

TONIGHT: Very windy on Wednesday night, mainly across Munster and parts of Connacht and Leinster. Widespread showers and longer spells of rain with some heavy falls. Southwest winds will be strong to near gale force and gusty with some strong gusts in the southwest for a time. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Winds will moderate overnight becoming fresh and gusty and westerly.