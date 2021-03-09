GOOD NEWS: Leitrim again records zero cases

Leitrim has once again shown zero Covid cases according to the figures released by NPHET this evening.

In fact, Leitrim has recorded zero cases across a five day average, and just 19 cases in the past fortnight.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population up to midnight on March 8, 2021 is just 59.3, the third lowest in the country. The national rate is 161.3.

Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal all recorded zero cases in today's figures while Longford and Roscommon both recorded less than 5.