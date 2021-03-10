Leitrim area deaths - Wednesday, March 10

The following deaths have occurred in the area:

Ann McManus, Geevagh, Co Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Ann McManus (née Corcoran), Foyogues, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, following a prolonged illness. Predeceased by her beloved parents Joe and Maureen. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, sons Colm and his partner Mairéad, Shane, Niall, Enda and his partner Evelyn, sisters Catherine and Mary, brothers Pat and Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in -law, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, former work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, on Friday morning (March 12th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. House private, please. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie (Facebook Page).

Frank Owens, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Frank Owens, Annaghmore, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, suddenly, at his home on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. Much loved husband and best friend of Mary and proud and devoted father of Adrian, Damian, Ronan and Niall. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and sons, daughters-in-law Phil, Mary, Katrina and Clare, his adored grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Dylan, Caitlin, Daniel, Sean, Ethan, Cian, Amy, Kyle and Ella, brothers Michael, PJ and Anthony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Thursday, March 11th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass can be viewed online and will be broadcast on the parish radio frequency 108FM.

John (Fonsie) Lavin, Ennis, Co Clare, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John (Fonsie) Lavin (Retired An Garda Siochana), 'Roncalli', The Cresent, Ennis, Co Clare, and formerly of Lackin, Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Tuesday, March 9th, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine. Sadly missed by his daughter Anita, son Damian, grandchildren Amy and Michael, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday at 12 o'clock in St. Joseph's Church, Ennis with burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Joseph's church Webcam using this link ennisparish.com/our-parish/st- josephs-church-webcam/

John Joe Dowd, Elphin, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of John Joe Dowd, Killina, Elphin, Co Roscommon, on Tuesday, March 9th, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen Jones, Pauline Gallagher, Bridie Courtney and brother Tom. Sadly missed by his sister Kitty Scanlon (Rathallen), brothers Paddy (Birmingham), Jimmy (Kidderminster) and Leo (Larkhill), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John Joe's remains will leave O'Connors Funeral Home, Tulsk, on Thursday, 11th of March, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St Catherine's Church, Killina, with burial immediately afterwards in Killina Cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace.