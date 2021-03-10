Major Garda operation underway in Carrick-on-Shannon ahead of Traveller funeral

A major Garda operation is currently underway in Carrick-on-Shannon ahead of a Traveller funeral due to be held tomorrow, Thursday.

Gardai have established checkpoints on the N4 near both access roads to the Attirory area as well as further out at the Spa Cottage Road.

A checkpoint has also been established at the crossroads in Attirory as dozens of fully occupied vehicles and any more on foot have been seen making their way to the Shannon View Halting Site for the wake.

It is understood that three marquees have been erected at that location.