Body taken from water close to Donegal pier
Car reported to have entered Bunbeg pier earlier today
Bunbeg pier in west Donegal, the scene of this morning's incident
The body of a man has been recovered from the sea in Donegal following a search by emergency services this morning.
It was reported that a car was discovered off Bunbeg pier.
Malin Head Coast Guard, the gardaí and the Rescue 118 helicopter were involved in the follow up search.
Investigations are ongoing but it is understood that the gardaí have been in contact with the man's family.
