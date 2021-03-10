NEWS

Body taken from water close to Donegal pier

Car reported to have entered Bunbeg pier earlier today

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

Bunbeg pier in west Donegal, the scene of this morning's incident

The body of a man has been recovered from the sea in Donegal following a search by emergency services this morning.

It was reported that a car was discovered off Bunbeg pier.

Malin Head Coast Guard, the gardaí and the Rescue 118 helicopter were involved in the follow up search.

Investigations are ongoing but it is understood that the gardaí have been in contact with the man's family.