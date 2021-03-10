Leitrim again records zero cases

Today's figures which are calculated as of midnight on Tuesday, March 9, show Leitrim to be the only county to again record zero Covid cases.

The 5 day moving average in Ireland is 488, in Leitrim it's zero.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24 Feb to 09 Mar) is 162.5 in Ireland and 59.3 in Leitrim, the second lowest in the country.



Leitrim has recorded just a total of 19 cases in the past 14 days, the lowest in the country.