Large crowd pictured in marquee erected for Traveller mourners

A large marquee was erected today at the Shannon View estate in Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon.

A large crowd of Travellers assembled in the area throughout the day.

The marquee appears to be full of people.

Portaloos were also erected and an English registered jeep was parked across the entrance to the estate.

There were a number of checkpoints in the area earlier in the day and this evening there remains a large and visible Garda presence in the Attirory area.

The mourners have gathered prior to a funeral which is due to take place tomorrow, Thursday.

A view of the marquee from the town side.