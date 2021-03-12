The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Friday, March 12 will be another day of heavy and blustery showers, with a continued risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, and may turn wintry at times on high ground. There will be good sunny spells in the morning but becoming cloudier through the afternoon. Towards evening, squally showers will merge to longer spells of rain for a time. Highest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, increasing strong to near gale force on coasts later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Showers will continue overnight with risks of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Showers will be most frequent in the western half of the country, becoming more scattered further east. Cold with lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees with patchy frost developing. Moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds will remain strong to near gale force near coasts.