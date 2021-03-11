Man arrested and property recovered following burglary in Manorhamilton last night

Gardaí have arrested a man and recovered property which is believed to have been stolen during the course of a burglary in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim overnight.



Gardaí were alerted to a burglary in progress at a house in Manorhamilton shortly after midnight on Thursday morning March 11.



Gardaí attended the scene and observed a man on the premises. This man fled through the back of the house. He was later arrested.



A quantity of cash and electronics including computer consoles were stolen and have been recovered by Gardaí.



The man, who is in his early 40s, was detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station overnight and has since been charged in connection with this burglary.



He is due to appear before Sligo District Court at 10.30am this Thursday morning.