Man arrested and property recovered following burglary in Manorhamilton last night
Gardaí have arrested a man and recovered property which is believed to have been stolen during the course of a burglary in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim overnight.
Gardaí were alerted to a burglary in progress at a house in Manorhamilton shortly after midnight on Thursday morning March 11.
Gardaí attended the scene and observed a man on the premises. This man fled through the back of the house. He was later arrested.
A quantity of cash and electronics including computer consoles were stolen and have been recovered by Gardaí.
The man, who is in his early 40s, was detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station overnight and has since been charged in connection with this burglary.
He is due to appear before Sligo District Court at 10.30am this Thursday morning.
