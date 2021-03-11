One year on from the first Covid lockdown

When it is safe to do so! A short sentence but one that holds so much promise and carried so many possibilities.

As we now enter year two of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland who would have thought that we would have been affected by the virus to such an extent or for such a length of time.

Little did we know when the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar walked down the steps of Government Buildings and addressed the nation that we would be subjected to so many lockdowns of varying levels over the course of a full year.

With the warning bells still ringing in our ears from the Taoiseach's address, the population by and large showed stoic determination to take on the first lockdown with a strict adherence to the guidelines that helped to curb that initial wave of infections.

People tried to get on with life as best they could but it was difficult to stay apart from family members and restrict your movements. It had a particularly hard impact on the elderly who could not visit their children or grandchildren, or vice versa.

We saw the news as people waved at one another through windows of their houses or peeked through the window of a nursing home in the vain attempt to catch a glimpse of a loved one.

People grumbled and complained about not being able to go for a pint or out for a meal but over the course of the year people have come to realise and accept there are far more serious issues.

The wet pub / dry pub debate raged for months. Stories abounded of pubs closed, pubs open, pubs open when they should be closed, and makeshift pubs open all hours.

Apart from the employment aspect for the workers and the financial impact on bar owners, it really wasn't the biggest concern.

To date the virus has claimed over 4,400 lives and more than 223,000 people have been infected.

Many loved ones have passed to their eternal reward and have not had the send off and celebration of their life that they deserved.

Restrictions on funerals strikes at the very heart of Irish people who traditionally gather in great numbers to comfort and console those families in grief.

Not to be able to sympathise with someone in person or attend at a wake house, funeral parlour or church flies in the face of everything we hold dear.

Of course the economic disaster that has come from the Covid-19 pandemic can't even be quantified yet but tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs and are surviving on unemployment handouts from the Government.

Society has also been affected in a major way. People cannot socialise outside their immediate family circle or outside a distance of 5km and that is tough to take.

Children have lost their schooldays - often regarded as the happiest days of their lives - and their normal social interactions with their friends have all but disappeared.

Sport, so often the great escape for so many people, has been lost to so many for so long and I'd argue needs to return immediately.

These are just some of the problems that exist in the current circumstances but as with all things, there is always hope.

Small green shoots of recovery are evident as the vaccinations take place among the elderly and medically vulnerable.

Slow as they are at being rolled out, we can only hope that when more vaccines are supplied, the process of vaccinating our people will take place as quickly and efficiently as possible.

We have kept the Covid virus under control in Co Leitrim and great credit is due to everyone for playing their part.

We can look forward to better days and a time when we don't have to rely on the following sentence.

‘When it is safe to do so!’

When that sentence no longer applies and you get the chance - make the most of it!