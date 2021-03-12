Help Leitrim County Council to deliver a positive road safety message with iRadio's TikTok Mic Drop

Road Safety Officers from local authorities across the North West, Midlands and North East of the country have joined forces to launch the very first TikTok Mic Drop Road Safety competition.

Held in conjunction with iRadio, TikTok Mic Drop is putting the spotlight on all age groups and their capacity to deliver a positive message to their peers and the wider community to communicate the importance of safe road user behaviour to ultimately save lives.

The competition invites participants to create their own song or rap focussing on sharing the road safely and upload this onto TikTok tagging iRadio and mentioning their local authority.

In 2020 we regrettably saw a rise in the number of pedestrians killed on Irish roads, up 19% on 2019. We also saw increases in the number of cyclist and motorcyclist fatalities, up 25% and 6% respectively. This campaign wants to change this trend.

The organisers want to empower people to have conversations with their friends about making safe choices when they are behind the wheel, on foot, or however they use the road. Entrants for the road safety competition are asked to focus on sharing the road with other road users be they cyclists, drivers, horse riders, motorcyclists or pedestrians.

This innovative challenge is being promoted by 11 local authorities (Leitrim, Kildare, Monaghan, Laois, Longford, Donegal, Cavan, Sligo, Mayo, Galway City Council and Westmeath) in partnership with iRadio with a prize fund of €5,500. There are individual prizes of €1000 for the four best entries and two spot prizes, one of €1000 and one of €500 which will be awarded to the best entry submitted by a school, sports team, club or community group. (Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when recording.)

Leitrim County Council’s road safety officer said: “A road safety film made by a young person will resonate deeply with their peers and send a strong message. We believe that the TikTok Mic Drop video competition will attract participation from students in primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities and even the mature residents of our counties can come on board with the local authorities and iRadio in making road safety a culture. The videos submitted for the contest will play an important role in educating the masses and promoting road safety."

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning said: “We're delighted to be involved with so many of the county councils in our region. Over the years we've had to air far too many stories on iRadio about the loss of young lives on our roads.

“There's a difference between talking to young people and talking at them, it's great to see such forward thinking from our County Councils and the Local Authority Road Safety Officers. Our aim is to educate though entertainment and interaction, I'm really looking forward to seeing you, the user, generate content from this initiative.”

The mechanism to enter this competition is through TikTok, and the listener must share their creation on their own platform and tag/mention @Thisisiradio and use their county’s hashtag - #Leitrim #Leitrimcoco.

TikTok Mic Drop started on iRadio on March 8. For more details listen to iRadio or see iRadio.ie/micdrop.

Leitrim County Council has issued flyers to schools and clubs inviting them to participate.

The closing date for entries to this competition is Wednesday, March 24 and iRadio will host the winners live on air on March 26.