Funding welcomed for Cavan Way walk

Cllr John Paul Feely has welcomed the €139,596 that has been allocated under the Outdoor Recreation Scheme to upgrade the Cavan Way, the 16 mile marked walk from Blacklion to Dowra taking in the Shannon Pot and Cavan Burren Park.

“This funding is primarily to take a section from the Shannon Pot towards the trunk road off the Glangevlin to Blacklion Road and follow more closely the route of the river.

“Local staff of Cavan County Council have worked closely with local landowners and as always received great cooperation.

“The Cavan Way forms part of the Beara Breifne Way. It is a target of the National Trails Office to get as much of our walking routes off of Regional Road. This funding will bring the largest section of the Cavan Way off a regional road as well as keeping it along the route of the Shannon.

“I hope this announcement is the start of much more significant funding to turn the Shannon Pot into the tourist attraction that it truly can be,” he said.