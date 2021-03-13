Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, March 13

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eleanor Guckian - Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Arva, Co Cavan

Eleanor Guckian (née Kiernan), Coronagh, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Arva, Co Cavan, peacefully, on Friday, 12th March, 2021, in the care of Atlanta Nursing Home, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Very sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter-in-law Adrienne, brothers Joe and Martin, sisters-in-law, Brideen, Evelyn and Bernadette, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday 15th, followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery.

Ronan Healy - Ballintogher, Co Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Ronan Healy, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo and late of Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, 11th of March 2021, taken away suddenly following a road traffic accident. Dearly beloved husband to Diane and devoted father to Caolán. Cherished son of PJ and the recently deceased Josephine. Loving brother of Maretti, Leonard, Peadar, Daragh and Kilian, sisters- in- law Kate, Olive, Dorothy and Laura. Beloved son-in-law of Martha and the late Hugh Hamilton, brother-in-law to John & Claudia, Siobhan & Mick, Adrian & Mary and Damien & Sheila. Loving godfather to Clodagh & Eoghan. Uncle to India, Aidan, Ethan, Saoirse, Roisin, Aoife, Conor, Pearse, Samuel, Alison, Lauren, Caitlin, Rian, Eoghan, Iarlaith, Sarah, Aidan, Neasa, Culainn. Nephew of Michael & Josie, John & Mary, Kelvin & Anna, missed by all his cousins. Fondly remembered by all at St. Ronan’s GAA, his club mates, his huge circle of friends, community of Ballyfarnon and Ballintogher and all his work colleagues at Abbott Ireland.

Removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballintogher on Monday morning, March 15th, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://www.killenummery.com/

Bríd Murtagh - Knocknarea, Co Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bríd Murtagh (née Duignan), Drinaghan, Knocknarea, Co. Sligo and formerly of Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Summerville Healthcare, Strandhill, Co. Sligo on Thursday, March 11th, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Susan and Peter and her sisters and brothers Patsy, Leo, Mary, Seán and Patricia.Dearly loved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of Órla, Gráinne, Suzanne, Mary, Roisin and Noelle. Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, her seventeen adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Saturday, March 13th, in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Ransboro, Co. Sligo. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at studiorove.ie/bmurtagh.

Tommy Moffett - Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommy Moffett, Mahana, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, Tuesday, 9th March 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents: James and Rose Moffett and his late brothers; John and Hall Moffett. Tommy will be sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Tommy's funeral cortège will leave Smyth's Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, on Saturday morning (13th March) at 11.30am, arriving to St Mary's Church, Cloone, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. The funeral cortège will pass Tommy's late residence in Mahana on route to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery for burial. Tommy's funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Ann Ryan - Boyle, Co Roscommon

Ann Ryan, Meadowville, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 11th March 2021; Peacefully, at her home, in the gentle care of Bernie and her team. Youngest daughter of the late Phillip and Nora Ryan, The Pharmacy, Boyle. Predeceased by her parents, her sisters Maureen (Shiel) and Agnes and her brother Paddy. Ann will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Nell (Lynch), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends. Removal from her home on Saturday (13th March) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, via Green Street and Bridge Street, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie

Beatrice Egan - Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St. Eithne's Care & Respite Centre, Tulsk. Predeceased by her husband Matt. Much loved mother of Pat, Martina (Devlin), Deirdre (Larkin) and Joan (McCrann). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother John Joe, sisters Loretta and Removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, on Saturday, March 13th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery, travelling via Drinane.

Michael (Micheál) McGill - Cloonloo, Boyle, Co Sligo

Michael (Micheál) McGill, Meelroe, Cloonloo via Boyle Co. Sligo, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his Parents Andrew (Andy) and Margaret (Maggie),his Brother William and Sister Maí McCormack, Culfadda. Michael will be forever missed by His Loving Wife Marie, sons David and Alan, his Sisters Treasa Pollitt, Manchester, Marita Queenan , Manchester and Kathleen Kennedy, Ballymote, brother-in-law Joe, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, Neighbours and a large circle of Friends. Remains arriving to St Patrick's Church, Gurteen on Saturday, 13th March for Mass Of The Resurrection at 12 o'clock followed by Burial in Knockbrack Cemetery, Keash. Mass will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/gurteen

May they all Rest in Peace