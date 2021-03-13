Water outage in Drumshanbo and surrounding areas

Repairs are ongoing to a burst water main in Drumshanbo and surrounding areas.

Irish Water say the estimated completion time is 3pm today and they recommend customers allow 2-3 hours after that estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Local councillor, Brendan Barry posted that there was large water outage in the Drumshanbo and surrounding areas supplied from the reservoir in Drumshanbo.

He said several people in the area had been in contact with him.

Cllr Barry, who lives in the Hillcrest area of the town, said there had been a drop in pressure last night and there was no water coming into their own tank this morning.

Cllr Barry recommended to people to conserve water to maintain the level in attic tank for essential use.