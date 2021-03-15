The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Monday, March 15
More showery weather today
Some bright spells today but mostly cloudy with some patchy rain or drizzle at times. Feeling quite mild with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Outbreaks of rain will move in from the north overnight but rainfall totals will be small. Clearer weather will spread from the north towards dawn. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northwest winds.
