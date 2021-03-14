No deaths and 384 new cases - none in Leitrim

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, 13th March, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

195 are men / 187 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 349 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

426,819 people have received their first dose

162,693 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

The figures were again positive for Leitrim with no new cases recorded up to midnight last night.

The county has recorded just 13 cases in the past fortnight, the lowest in the country, and has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 40.6, again the lowest in the country.