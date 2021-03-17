Fog and frost to start but St Patrick's Day will be mostly sunny

Frost and fog will clear on St. Patrick's Day morning leaving a dry and mostly sunny day. There is just the chance of some cloud moving in across west Connacht and north Ulster later in the day. Highest temperatures ranging from just 10 or 11 degrees on the north coast.

TONIGHT

Cloud is expected to spread southwards over Ireland during Wednesday night with a few patches of drizzle possible. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, occurring early in the night.