New surface dressing needed on part of Leitrim's Blueway

Wear and tear caused by walkers and the weather over the winter months has left parts of the Blueways in Kilclare and Drumshanbo in need of new surface dressing.

Cllr Enda McGloin raised the problem at the recent Ballinamore Municipal District meeting and asked the the Council contact Waterways Ireland to review the surface of both sections of the Blueway.

He said that it would be important that repairs be carried out before the busy summer season starts.

The motion received unanimous support and the MD will write to Waterways Ireland to highlight the problem.