Ah here! You won't believe how long the NCT was expired on this car before Gardaí caught them
Gardaí stopped this car at a checkpoint over the weekend and discovered it was long, long overdue an NCT.
While conducting a checkpoint in Dublin 6, DMR Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle and discovered it was 11 years overdue an NCT test.
The vehicle was seized and proceedings to follow.
DMR Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle at a checkpoint in Dublin 6, vehicle was 11 years overdue a NCT! Vehicle seized and proceeding to follow for driver. pic.twitter.com/4XkJe0GWtN— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 15, 2021
