Don't forget to wear your Shamrock for St Patrick's Day

Leitrim County Councillor, Justin Warnock, is encouraging people to wear their Shamrock with pride on St Patrick's Day.

"We are living in very strange times at the moment but hopefully you'll wear your Shamrock for St Patrick's Day. It is a tradition and we shouldn't forget that it means an awful lot to so many," he told the Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting this week.

"It shows who we are and I would like to see us all wear some Shamrock on our national day".